LHC dismisses plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid nomination papers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Wednesday dismissed a petition against acceptance of nomination papers of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, announced the reserved verdict and upheld the decision of the appellate tribunal.

The bench had reserved the verdict on a petition after hearing arguments of the parties, a day earlier.

A citizen, Arsalan, had challenged the acceptance of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad's nomination papers for NA-56 by the appellate tribunal. He had alleged that Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was not only a defaulter but he also hid details of his properties in the nomination papers. He pleaded with the court to set aside the decision of the appellate tribunal and reject nomination papers.