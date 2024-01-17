Open Menu

LHC Dismisses Plea Against Acceptance Of Sheikh Rashid Nomination Papers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LHC dismisses plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid nomination papers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Wednesday dismissed a petition against acceptance of nomination papers of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, announced the reserved verdict and upheld the decision of the appellate tribunal.

The bench had reserved the verdict on a petition after hearing arguments of the parties, a day earlier.

A citizen, Arsalan, had challenged the acceptance of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad's nomination papers for NA-56 by the appellate tribunal. He had alleged that Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was not only a defaulter but he also hid details of his properties in the nomination papers. He pleaded with the court to set aside the decision of the appellate tribunal and reject nomination papers.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Interior Minister Rashid Court Nomination Papers NA-56

Recent Stories

China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restrain ..

China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint

10 seconds ago
 AIOU offers academic programs for international st ..

AIOU offers academic programs for international students

11 seconds ago
 BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic c ..

Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges

18 minutes ago
 PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points

PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's e ..

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran

1 hour ago
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant pote ..

Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..

1 hour ago
 Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

4 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

4 hours ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

5 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan