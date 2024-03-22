LHC dismisses plea against amendment to Elections Act

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging an amendment to the Elections Act 2017 aimed at reducing the disqualification period for a parliamentarian under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution from life to five years.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by Munir Ahmad. The court had reserved the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties on March 19.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that under Article 62(f) of the Constitution, the disqualification period was prescribed as five years, while the Supreme Court had already interpreted the provision.

He submitted that the impugned amendment was a violation of the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision. He requested the court to set aside the impugned amendment to the Election Act, 2017, for being unconstitutional.

However, a Federal law officer raised an objection to the maintainability of the petition and requested the court to dismiss it.