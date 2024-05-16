Open Menu

LHC Dismisses Plea Against Ishaq Dar's Appointment As Deputy PM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 09:45 PM

LHC dismisses plea against Ishaq Dar's appointment as deputy PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the deputy prime minister, declaring it as not maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the deputy prime minister, declaring it as not maintainable.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan announced the reserved verdict on a petition, filed by Ashba Kamran Advocate.

The court had reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the petition after initial hearing.

The petitioner had submitted that there was no post of deputy prime minister in the constitution, but the foreign minister had been appointed as deputy prime minister in violation of the constitution. The petitioner had requested to set aside the appointment of FM Ishaq Dar as the deputy prime minister. However, the court rejected the plea as non-maintainable.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Lahore High Court Ishaq Dar Post Court

Recent Stories

APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chamber ..

APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers

4 seconds ago
 Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly ..

Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers

7 minutes ago
 FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Inform ..

FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year

7 minutes ago
 Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity i ..

Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area

7 minutes ago
 Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Go ..

Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan

12 minutes ago
 All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi

All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi

12 minutes ago
IHC adjourns case of missing person

IHC adjourns case of missing person

12 minutes ago
 2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo co ..

2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes

37 minutes ago
 Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public s ..

Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service

12 minutes ago
 Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

12 minutes ago
 Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS

Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS

18 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan