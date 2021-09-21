LHC dismisses plea against transfer of IGPs, CCPOs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition, filed against the transfer of former inspector general of police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir, capital city police Officer (CCPO), and others.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

The court remarked that a new IGP had been appointed; therefore, the petition stands no ground.

The petitioner stated that all the IGPs and CCPOs had been removed from their posts before completion of their terms of three years, adding that the transfer of police in Punjab was not taking place as per the Police Order 2002, but for political reasons.