LHC dismisses plea for allowing traders to open shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition, seeking directions for allowing traders to open shops with SOPs during the lockdown, after terming it non-maintainable.

The court also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on the petitioner, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT) secretary general Naeem Mir.

The single bench comprising LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition.

Advocate Asad Manzoor Butt on behalf of petitioner argued before the court that the government had imposed lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus. He submitted that the business of traders affected badly due to closure of shops. He submitted that the government had allowed selected industries to work with precautionary measures, which was a discriminatory step against traders.

However, the Chief Justice asked the counsel to point out lockdown notification challenged through the petition.

To which, the counsel stated that the government had allowed selected industries to work during the lockdown on discriminatory grounds.

At this, the Chief Justice observed that whether he wanted that the industries allowed to work should also be closed.

The counsel replied in negative and sought directions for aid package for small traders.

The Chief Justice expressed serious annoyance, saying that the petitioner had not assailed any lockdown notification through the petition and if the counsel advanced further arguments then the penalty would be imposed at rate of per minute.

However, the counsel sought apology, saying that he could not explain his stance accurately. He pleaded with the court for directions to allow business with precautionary measures.

The Chief Justice observed that it was a policy matter and only government could decide to impose or end lockdown. He observed that the courts were approached for cheap popularity. Such people would only understand, when coronavirus related deaths would reach in thousands.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition after terming it non-maintainable. The court also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on the petitioner.