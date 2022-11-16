UrduPoint.com

LHC Dismisses Plea For Army Chief Appointment On Seniority

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LHC dismisses plea for army chief appointment on seniority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking appointment of the new army chief on the basis of seniority.

The LHC registrar office had objected to maintainability of the petition, saying that the petitioner was not an aggrieved person.

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan took up the petition as an objection case and sustained the objection and dismissed it as not maintainable. However, the court remarked that the petitioner could approach the Supreme Court.

Advocate Najma Ahmad had filed the petition and impleaded the Federal government and others as respondents. She submitted that the army chief was set to retire in the last week of November, whereas the current procedure for army chief appointment was illegal and unconstitutional as the principle of seniority was not followed in it. She pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to appoint the senior most general as the army chief.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Lahore High Court Army November Government Court

Recent Stories

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, ..

Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, Zahoor

10 minutes ago
 PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

3 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

4 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.