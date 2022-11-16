LHC dismisses plea for army chief appointment on seniority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking appointment of the new army chief on the basis of seniority.

The LHC registrar office had objected to maintainability of the petition, saying that the petitioner was not an aggrieved person.

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan took up the petition as an objection case and sustained the objection and dismissed it as not maintainable. However, the court remarked that the petitioner could approach the Supreme Court.

Advocate Najma Ahmad had filed the petition and impleaded the Federal government and others as respondents. She submitted that the army chief was set to retire in the last week of November, whereas the current procedure for army chief appointment was illegal and unconstitutional as the principle of seniority was not followed in it. She pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to appoint the senior most general as the army chief.