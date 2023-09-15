Open Menu

LHC Dismisses Plea For Release Of Mansha Bomb

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 07:37 PM

LHC dismisses plea for release of Mansha Bomb

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the arrest of a land grabber

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the arrest of a land grabber.

The court dismissed the petition after declaring it meritless. The court held that the arrest of Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb by the police was legal whereas investigations could not be stifled at this stage.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by Aamir Mansha, son of Mansha Ali Khokhar. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties earlier in the day.

In final arguments, the petitioner's counsel had pleaded with the court to order the release of Mansha Khokhar who was illegally arrested and confined by the police.

He submitted that the accused was not required in any criminal case.

However, the respondent, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, through a report, submitted that the accused was arrested on September 14 in connection with a case registered at Nawab Town Police Station under Section 392 of Pakistan Penal Code and he had been sent to jail for an identification parade.

At this stage, the law officer submitted that the accused was a notorious criminal and had been associated with land grabbing activities. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Lahore High Court Police Police Station Jail September Criminals Court Mansha Bomb

Recent Stories

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

2 minutes ago
 Sweden throws royal bash for king's golden jubilee ..

Sweden throws royal bash for king's golden jubilee

6 minutes ago
 PPP is voice of four provinces: Says Ali Hassan

PPP is voice of four provinces: Says Ali Hassan

6 minutes ago
 Dr Javed for ensuring health, well-being of childr ..

Dr Javed for ensuring health, well-being of children

6 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali invit ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali invites foreign businessmen to inve ..

5 minutes ago
 Economy showing signs of recovery: Shamshad Akhtar ..

Economy showing signs of recovery: Shamshad Akhtar

5 minutes ago
Sindh University clinches TEDx license, announces ..

Sindh University clinches TEDx license, announces to hold it's first ever event ..

14 seconds ago
 DC Sukkur reviews arrangements for Eid Milad SAW

DC Sukkur reviews arrangements for Eid Milad SAW

16 seconds ago
 Journalists hold protest, demands immediate arrest ..

Journalists hold protest, demands immediate arrest of slain colleague

17 seconds ago
 Building collapse: one killed, two injured in D-gr ..

Building collapse: one killed, two injured in D-ground

19 seconds ago
 Achackzai condemns attack on security force in Wal ..

Achackzai condemns attack on security force in Wali Tangi

20 seconds ago
 Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) ..

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves seven developmental ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan