LHC dismisses plea for removing Anti-Terrorism Act sections in Priyantha Kumara case

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday dismissed a petition, filed for removing sections of Anti-Terrorism Act in Priyantha Kumara murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday dismissed a petition, filed for removing sections of Anti-Terrorism Act in Priyantha Kumara murder case.

A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petition, filed by an accused, Muhammad Taimoor.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the police had registered a case against his client and others over killing of a Sri Lankan citizen. He submitted that only one person was killed in the incident, therefore, Anti-Terrorism Act sections could not be included in the case. He submitted that the petitioner had approached the trial court for removing the sections, but his application was dismissed without any reason. He pleaded with the court to allow the petition and issue directions for removing the Anti-Terrorism Act sections from the case.

At this, Justice Najafi observed that all humans were equal and questioned the counsel to tell honestly whether the sections should be included or not.

Subsequently, the court, after initial hearing, dismissed the petition.

The trial court had indicted 80 accused in the Priyantha Kumara case on March 12 after filing of challan by the prosecution, whereas a separate trial was in progress for 9 juveniles.

The prosecution, in its challan, included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence.

A mob in Sialkot tortured Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations on Dec 3, 2021.