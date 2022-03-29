UrduPoint.com

LHC Dismisses Plea For Removing Anti-Terrorism Act Sections In Priyantha Kumara Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:35 PM

LHC dismisses plea for removing Anti-Terrorism Act sections in Priyantha Kumara case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday dismissed a petition, filed for removing sections of Anti-Terrorism Act in Priyantha Kumara murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday dismissed a petition, filed for removing sections of Anti-Terrorism Act in Priyantha Kumara murder case.

A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petition, filed by an accused, Muhammad Taimoor.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the police had registered a case against his client and others over killing of a Sri Lankan citizen. He submitted that only one person was killed in the incident, therefore, Anti-Terrorism Act sections could not be included in the case. He submitted that the petitioner had approached the trial court for removing the sections, but his application was dismissed without any reason. He pleaded with the court to allow the petition and issue directions for removing the Anti-Terrorism Act sections from the case.

At this, Justice Najafi observed that all humans were equal and questioned the counsel to tell honestly whether the sections should be included or not.

Subsequently, the court, after initial hearing, dismissed the petition.

The trial court had indicted 80 accused in the Priyantha Kumara case on March 12 after filing of challan by the prosecution, whereas a separate trial was in progress for 9 juveniles.

The prosecution, in its challan, included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence.

A mob in Sialkot tortured Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations on Dec 3, 2021.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Lahore High Court Police Blasphemy Progress Sialkot March All From Court

Recent Stories

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

13 seconds ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Fo ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Russi ..

14 seconds ago
 Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife establis ..

Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife established in KP

16 seconds ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergenc ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergence in Russian, Ukrainian Positi ..

17 seconds ago
 IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea ..

IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea of Asif Zardari

19 seconds ago
 Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.