LHC dismisses plea for restoration of Punjab Assembly with fine

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition, filed for restoration of the Punjab Assembly, and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the petitioner.

Justice Shahid Karim dismissed the petition filed by a citizen, Sharafat Ali, after declaring it not maintainable.

During the proceedings, the court addressed the petitioner's counsel and questioned who the petitioner was.

The counsel submitted that the petition had been filed by a citizen from Faisalabad and he was a political worker.

However, the court expressed annoyance and questioned what kind of petition that was. The court further questioned what was the link of the citizen with restoration of the Punjab Assembly, while observing that such kinds of petitions wasted the court time.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the petitioner. The court also rejected a plea for not imposing the fine by the petitioner's counsel.

The petitioner had submitted that former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi dissolved the assembly without giving any reason in the advice, forwarded to the governor. He submitted that the advice was not only against constitutional requirements but also the court verdicts. The petitioner had pleaded with the court to set aside the advice after holding it unconstitutional and issue directions for restoration of the assembly.