UrduPoint.com

LHC Dismisses Plea For Restoration Of Punjab Assembly With Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

LHC dismisses plea for restoration of Punjab Assembly with fine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition, filed for restoration of the Punjab Assembly, and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the petitioner.

Justice Shahid Karim dismissed the petition filed by a citizen, Sharafat Ali, after declaring it not maintainable.

During the proceedings, the court addressed the petitioner's counsel and questioned who the petitioner was.

The counsel submitted that the petition had been filed by a citizen from Faisalabad and he was a political worker.

However, the court expressed annoyance and questioned what kind of petition that was. The court further questioned what was the link of the citizen with restoration of the Punjab Assembly, while observing that such kinds of petitions wasted the court time.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the petitioner. The court also rejected a plea for not imposing the fine by the petitioner's counsel.

The petitioner had submitted that former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi dissolved the assembly without giving any reason in the advice, forwarded to the governor. He submitted that the advice was not only against constitutional requirements but also the court verdicts. The petitioner had pleaded with the court to set aside the advice after holding it unconstitutional and issue directions for restoration of the assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Faisalabad Chief Minister Lahore High Court Governor Punjab Fine From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of UAE Fatwa Council

57 seconds ago
 TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening ..

TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening injections

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ educatio ..

Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ education

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bila ..

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bilateral, multilateral fields

1 hour ago
 Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for hon ..

Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for honoring private sector

2 hours ago
 SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas again ..

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas against bill curtailing CJP’s pow ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.