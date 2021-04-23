LHC dismisses plea for stopping O,A level exams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition to stop O and A level examinations in the wake of third wave of coronavirus in the country.

Justice Jawad Hassan announced the verdict, which had been reserved after hearing arguments of the parties on petition filed by Mahnum Hussain and other students. Earlier, In final arguments, the petitioner's counsel argued that A and O level examinations were being held from April 26 and May 10, respectively.

He submitted that if the examinations were held, students would be affected due to coronavirus situation.

He submitted that last year, students were given examination grades on the assessment of school teachers.

He pleaded with the court to stop the examinations and issue directions for giving grades to students on basis of assessment. However, Federal and provincial law officers submitted that the NCOC had given approval for holding the examinations as per schedule in its meeting held on April 18.

Coronavirus SOPs and directions had been issued in accordance with the NCOC decision for holding the examinations, they added.

They pleaded with the court for dismissing the petition.