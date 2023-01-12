UrduPoint.com

LHC Dismisses Punjab Govt's Appeal Against Issuance Of NOC To Ramzan Sugar Mills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 10:25 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed an intra-court appeal of the Punjab government challenging orders of a single bench for issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) to Ramzan Sugar Mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed an intra-court appeal of the Punjab government challenging orders of a single bench for issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) to Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The division bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir announced the decision, which had been reserved earlier, after hearing arguments of the parties.

The Punjab government had challenged the order of the single bench, instead of implementing it.

On Dec 9, the single bench comprising Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun had ordered the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab to issue a NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills for making the mills operational, while allowing a petition for the purpose.

