LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed several applications filed by the Punjab government seeking the transfer of certain May 9 cases from ATC-1 Rawalpindi to another court, with a fine.

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan announced the verdict on the transfer applications filed by the prosecution upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The Punjab Prosecution department had filed the applications for the transfer of certain cases from ATC-1 Rawalpindi to another court.