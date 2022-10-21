LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition, filed by the Punjab government for bail cancellation of Federal Minister Javed Latif in a case of defaming state institutions.

The single bench comprising Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petition, filed by the Punjab government.

At the start of proceedings, the case record of sessions court was produced before the court in the light of previous court directions.

A prosecutor argued that the sessions court granted bail to the federal minister without considering the case facts. He submitted that the bail granting orders were not sustainable in the eyes of the law as the offences were non-bailable. He pleaded with the court to cancel the bail.

However, Javed Latif's counsel submitted that all facts were already disclosed before the court while responding to allegations of the prosecution that the accused concealed the orders of cancellation of his interim bail.

He submitted that all offences were bailable and the sessions court granted bail to his client in accordance with the law. He submitted that besides his client, other persons were also present in the talk show, but they were not investigated.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition and upheld the sessions court orders.

On March 20, Township police registered a case against the federal minister over his comments in a talk show. The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Jameel Saleem under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(I) (B) and 506 of PPC.

A sessions court had granted post-arrest bail to Javed Latif on June 9.