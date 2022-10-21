UrduPoint.com

LHC Dismisses Punjab Govt's Plea For Cancellation Of Javed Latif Bail

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LHC dismisses Punjab govt's plea for cancellation of Javed Latif bail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition, filed by the Punjab government for bail cancellation of Federal Minister Javed Latif in a case of defaming state institutions.

The single bench comprising Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petition, filed by the Punjab government.

At the start of proceedings, the case record of sessions court was produced before the court in the light of previous court directions.

A prosecutor argued that the sessions court granted bail to the federal minister without considering the case facts. He submitted that the bail granting orders were not sustainable in the eyes of the law as the offences were non-bailable. He pleaded with the court to cancel the bail.

However, Javed Latif's counsel submitted that all facts were already disclosed before the court while responding to allegations of the prosecution that the accused concealed the orders of cancellation of his interim bail.

He submitted that all offences were bailable and the sessions court granted bail to his client in accordance with the law. He submitted that besides his client, other persons were also present in the talk show, but they were not investigated.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition and upheld the sessions court orders.

On March 20, Township police registered a case against the federal minister over his comments in a talk show. The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Jameel Saleem under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(I) (B) and 506 of PPC.

A sessions court had granted post-arrest bail to Javed Latif on June 9.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Police Government Of Punjab March June FIR All Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

1 hour ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

1 hour ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

3 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

3 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.