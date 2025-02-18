LHC dismisses Sanam Javed’s petition against show-cause notice to guarantor

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, challenging the issuance of a show-cause notice to her guarantor over her absence from a court hearing in the May 9 case

A two-member bench, led by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the petition. Sanam Javed appeared before the court alongside her father and guarantor, Javed Khan.

During the hearing, Sanam Javed's counsel contended that the anti-terrorism court had unjustly canceled her surety bonds and issued notices to her guarantor due to her absence. He requested the court to annul the decision.

After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the petition.