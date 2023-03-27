LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad challenging the appointment of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by the AML chief.

During the proceedings, the court observed that it would review the method adopted for the appointment of caretaker chief minister, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had complete powers to appoint the caretaker chief minister.

The ECP's counsel argued before the court that the commission was a constitutional body. He submitted that the commission unanimously appointed the caretaker chief minister as parties had failed to appoint the caretaker chief minister in given time.

He submitted that the commission made the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi in accordance with the Constitution and pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition after declaring the same as not maintainable.

A Federal law officer submitted that the commission had final authority of appointing the caretaker chief minister.

At this, the court observed that if the parties had agreed on one of the proposed Names then the matter did not go to the ECP, adding that it was the reason that none of the parties challenged the ECP decision in the matter.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of all parties, reserved its verdict for a short while.

Later, the court dismissed the petition while announcing the reserved verdict.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had filed the petition saying that Mohsin Naqvi was not eligible to be appointedas caretaker chief minister. He pleaded with the court to declare the appointment illegal and set asidethe notification for the appointment.