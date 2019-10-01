LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday disposed of a petition filed by former Pakistani ambassador to the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui challenging a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry into Rs 40 billion alleged embezzlement case.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem disposed of the matter in the light of statement made by a prosecutor on behalf of the bureau.

The NAB prosecutor had stated that the Bureau had closed the inquiry into Rs 40 billion embezzlement case against the former ambassador.

Ali Jehangir had challenged the NAB inquiry and pleaded with the court to set aside it.