Open Menu

LHC Disposes Of Azam Swati's Petition For Details Of Cases

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 09:27 PM

LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details of cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati for the provision of details of cases registered against him, in light of a report by the Home Secretary of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati for the provision of details of cases registered against him, in light of a report by the Home Secretary of Punjab.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition filed by the PTI leader for details of the cases.

Assistant Advocate General Punjab, Khawaja Mohsin Abbas, filed a report on behalf of the Home Secretary of Punjab during the proceedings. He informed that the Home Secretary had not issued any detention orders for Azam Swati. The law officer further informed that the Inspector General of Police Punjab had already provided details of cases registered against the petitioner.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in light of the report by the Home Secretary of Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Punjab Court

Recent Stories

MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check r ..

MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check results here

9 minutes ago
 Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Fai ..

Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills Un ..

Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills University

2 minutes ago
 The best way to incorporate Charcoal into your ski ..

The best way to incorporate Charcoal into your skincare regime

12 minutes ago
 HEC stresses awareness about prevention of blasphe ..

HEC stresses awareness about prevention of blasphemous activities on social medi ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC allows police to investigate MPA in jail

ATC allows police to investigate MPA in jail

2 minutes ago
Secretary SED visits examination centres

Secretary SED visits examination centres

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo vi ..

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops

23 minutes ago
 Putin vows response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia

Putin vows response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia

23 minutes ago
 Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang

Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang

23 minutes ago
 Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinanc ..

Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinances without consultation

25 minutes ago
 Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Comb ..

Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan