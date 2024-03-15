LHC Disposes Of Azam Swati's Petition For Details Of Cases
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati for the provision of details of cases registered against him, in light of a report by the Home Secretary of Punjab
Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition filed by the PTI leader for details of the cases.
Assistant Advocate General Punjab, Khawaja Mohsin Abbas, filed a report on behalf of the Home Secretary of Punjab during the proceedings. He informed that the Home Secretary had not issued any detention orders for Azam Swati. The law officer further informed that the Inspector General of Police Punjab had already provided details of cases registered against the petitioner.
Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in light of the report by the Home Secretary of Punjab.
