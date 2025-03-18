Open Menu

LHC Disposes Of Azma Bukhari's Plea

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, seeking action against those involved in sharing fabricated pictures and videos of her on social media.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the case. During the proceedings, Deputy Attorney General Asad Bajwa presented the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) report, outlining the progress of the investigation.

He informed the court that an FIR had been registered, leading to the arrest of two suspects. He further stated that a challan had already been submitted against the suspects, while legal proceedings were ongoing against the absconding suspects.

After reviewing the FIA’s findings, the bench expressed satisfaction and formally disposed of the petition. Additionally, the bench directed the FIA to submit a progress report to the Deputy Registrar (Judicial) within 15 days.

