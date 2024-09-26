LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, seeking details of the cases registered against her.

The single bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, heard the petition filed by the PTI founder's wife.

During the proceedings, a provincial law officer submitted a police report stating that 11 cases had been registered against Bushra Bibi in Rawalpindi, and one in Attock.

At this stage, a Federal law officer apprised the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also filed a reference against Bushra Bibi and it was related to the Toshakhana.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in light of the police report and the statement from the federal law officer.