LHC Disposes Of Contempt Of Court Case After Asad Umer's Categorical Apology

December 07, 2022

LHC disposes of contempt of Court case after Asad Umer's categorical apology

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday disposed of the contempt of court case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umer after his unconditional apology.

During the hearing, Asad Umer appeared before the Court headed by Justice Jawad Ul Hassan of the LHC's Rawalpindi bench along with his lawyer, Advocate Faisal Chaudary.

PTI leader apologized to the Court for his remarks in the public meeting in Rawalpindi and said that" We respect the Judiciary and will keep on respecting it.

He added that he had no intention to target any Judge or Judiciary.

In his statement, the Justice remarked that the Court has the videos of his speech, adding the matter was not of the contempt of court but the allegations against institutions and their representatives.

The Justice also told the PTI leader that Article 50 of the Constitution allows the right to movement and Article 60 right to democracy but not a criticism of institutions.

Umar responded that "If I crossed any line with my statements, then I apologize," On Asad Umer's unconditional apology, the bench disposed of the contempt case against the PTI leader.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court(LHC)Rawalpindi bench on December 5 had sought a reply from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar for his criticism against the judiciary in his November 26 speech at his party's Rawalpindi public meeting.

