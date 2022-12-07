LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Senior leader has tendered unconditional apology over his anti-judiciary remarks.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday disposed of contempt petition issued to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar after he tendered an unconditional apology to the court over his contemptuous speech against judiciary.

As the hearing commenced, Asad Umar informed the court that he did not want to target the courts or the judges. .

Justice Jawad Hassan, however, remarked that the court had the videos of Umar’s statement and did not wish to play them in court.

The observed that they were fully aware of what he said and it was court which allowed the party to hold its long march but they targeted the courts.

On it, Asad Umar said, "I apologize if I crossed the line with my statements. .

After Umar tendered unconditional apology, the court disposed of the contempt case against the PTI leader.

Earlier this week, the LHC bench had summoned the PTI leader to appear in court in response to his speech against the courts and judiciary on November 26, the day on which the party called off its long march.

The court summoned him on a petition which was filed by an additional registrar of the court's Rawalpindi registry against the PTI leader's speech.