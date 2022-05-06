UrduPoint.com

LHC Disposes Of IGP's Plea Against Show-cause Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 04:31 PM

LHC disposes of IGP's plea against show-cause notice

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab challenging a show-cause notice issued by the secretary Punjab Assembly The single bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition filed by the IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab challenging a show-cause notice issued by the secretary Punjab Assembly The single bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition filed by the IGP.

During the proceedings, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti appeared before the court and submitted that the show cause notice had been withdrawn.

The court disposed of the petition after terming the same as ineffective in the light of the statement of the secretary Punjab Assembly.

The IGP had approached the court against issuance of a show-cause notice to him over the entry of police in the Punjab Assembly on April 16. The IGP submitted that the police entered the Punjab Assembly on orders of the deputy speaker whereas the LHC had also given directions of maintaining law and order situation. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notice.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Police Punjab Law And Order Same April Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks More Offers in Duba ..

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks More Offers in Dubai for Summer 2022

2 minutes ago
 UN to resume rescue efforts at besieged Ukraine st ..

UN to resume rescue efforts at besieged Ukraine steel plant

7 minutes ago
 DC Khanewal reviews strategy as Punjab wheat procu ..

DC Khanewal reviews strategy as Punjab wheat procurement target soars

7 minutes ago
 Footballs exports witness 40.33 pc increase

Footballs exports witness 40.33 pc increase

13 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU Envoys Have Time Until End of Week ..

Borrell Says EU Envoys Have Time Until End of Week to Agree on Embargo on Russia ..

13 minutes ago
 Seafood exports increase by 2.04pc in 3 quarters

Seafood exports increase by 2.04pc in 3 quarters

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.