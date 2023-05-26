UrduPoint.com

LHC Disposes Of Imran Khan's Petition For Quashing 121 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 09:09 PM

LHC disposes of Imran Khan's petition for quashing 121 cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for quashing 121 cases registered against him and allowing him appearance in the cases through video-link

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for quashing 121 cases registered against him and allowing him appearance in the cases through video-link.

The court also disposed of petitions filed by PTI leaders and former chief ministers, Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for provision of details of cases registered against them.

A five member bench , headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and comprising Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq announced the short order on the petitions filed by the PTI leaders and it was released on Friday evening. The bench noted that reasons would be recorded in detailed judgement.

The bench had reserved its verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Saleem Sheikh Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

DeSantis May Struggle to Attract Voter Support Wit ..

DeSantis May Struggle to Attract Voter Support With Socially Conservative Agenda

14 seconds ago
 AUST to emerge as beacon of excellence in country' ..

AUST to emerge as beacon of excellence in country's education sector: Abbasi

16 seconds ago
 Moldovan Parliament Strips Opposition Lawmaker Tau ..

Moldovan Parliament Strips Opposition Lawmaker Tauber of Immunity

19 seconds ago
 CDA accelerates anti-encroachment drive in various ..

CDA accelerates anti-encroachment drive in various sectors

20 seconds ago
 PSX loses 65.14 points

PSX loses 65.14 points

7 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Reaction to Abolition of Visas With Ge ..

Putin Calls Reaction to Abolition of Visas With Georgia 'Completely Surprising'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.