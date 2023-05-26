The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for quashing 121 cases registered against him and allowing him appearance in the cases through video-link

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for quashing 121 cases registered against him and allowing him appearance in the cases through video-link.

The court also disposed of petitions filed by PTI leaders and former chief ministers, Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for provision of details of cases registered against them.

A five member bench , headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and comprising Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq announced the short order on the petitions filed by the PTI leaders and it was released on Friday evening. The bench noted that reasons would be recorded in detailed judgement.

The bench had reserved its verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, earlier in the day.