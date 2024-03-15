Open Menu

LHC Disposes Of Imran Riaz's Petition For Details Of Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan for the provision of details of cases registered against him, in light of reports by the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition filed by the anchorperson seeking details of the cases.

During the proceedings, federal and provincial officers submitted reports on behalf of FIA and Punjab police about the details of cases registered against the anchorperson. The federal law officer submitted that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing had registered a case against the petitioner.

The provincial law officer submitted that a case was registered at Sanglahill City Police Station and another at Nankana Sahib Police station against the anchorperson. He submitted that cases were also registered against the anchorperson in Attock City Police Station and Chakwak Saddar Police Station, adding that five cases against the anchorperson had been cancelled.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in light of the reports by the FIA and Punjab police.

