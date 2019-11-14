LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira for permission to meet with former president Asif Ali Zardari in jail.

The court disposed of the petition in the light of statement made by a Federal law officer who submitted that there was no restriction on meeting with the former president and the party leader could meet him on any Monday except Nov 18.

He submitted that Qamar Zaman Kaira could meet the party co- chairman on Nov 25.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petition filed by the PPP leader. The court had asked law officer to seek instructions from quarters concerned after superintendent Adiala Jail told that he was not empowered to permit meeting with the former president on last hearing, Wednesday (Nov 13).

Qamar Zaman Kaira through his petition submitted that Asif Ali Zardari was imprisoned at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi. He submitted that he moved many applications for meeting with the party leader in jail but the authorities concerned had not granted permission so far. As per law, the visitors could meet with any prisoner, he added. He pleaded with the court for issuance of necessary directions to authorities in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asif Ali Zardari had been shifted on Oct 22 to a hospital which was declared a sub- jail for him.