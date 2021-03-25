UrduPoint.com
LHC Disposes Of NAB Plea For Restraining Maryam From Bringing Workers

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), seeking directions for Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for not bringing her party workers to the Bureau offices during her appearance on March 26.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the NAB petition.

A prosecutor for the Bureau argued before the bench that NAB had summoned the PML-N vice president on March 26 in connection with two inquiries. He argued that Maryam Nawaz had announced that she would bring groups of political workers with her and also issued threatening statements.

He argued that it was feared that a law and order situation could be created in such a scenario; therefore, the court should restrain the PML-N leader from bringing any crowd to the Bureau offices.

Justice Dogar observed that it was a responsibility of the state to maintain law and order situation, adding that why the matter was raised before the court. It was a political issue, and why the court was being pulled in to it, he remarked. He asked where the state was, adding that if somebody would not obey the law, then the law would take its own course. He observed that maintaining law and order was a responsibility of the state and it should fulfill it.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition, and held that everyone should obey the law, and if someone did not do so, then the law would take its own course.

