LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s petition for details of cases

March 11, 2025

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, seeking details of cases registered against him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, seeking details of cases registered against him.

A single bench, headed by Justice Tariq Nadeem, heard the petition.

During the proceedings, Parvez Elahi's counsel expressed reservations about the report submitted in court, stating that it lacked clarity regarding the cases against his client. He urged the court to summon a fresh report.

However, the court observed that if the petitioner had any concerns, he should approach the relevant forum for redressal.

Subsequently, the petition was disposed of in light of the report submitted during the last hearing.

A provincial law officer had previously submitted a report detailing the cases against Parvez Elahi. According to the report, a total of 32 cases have been registered against the former chief minister across Punjab.

The report stated that 15 cases, including those related to the May 9 incidents, were registered in Lahore. Additionally, four cases were filed in Faisalabad, while one case each was registered in Attock and Gujranwala. The report further revealed that 11 cases linked to the May 9 incidents were lodged in Rawalpindi.

