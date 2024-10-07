The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a 10-year-old petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) 2014 sit-in for being infructuous

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Farooq Haider, heard the petition filed by the Pakistan Lawyers Forum, which raised legal objections to PTI's sit-in and sought action against it.

Advocate Abdullah Dogar, the son of the petitioner's counsel A.K. Dogar, appeared before the bench, during the proceedings, and informed the court that his father had passed away. He further stated that he had no objection to the petition being disposed of.

It is pertinent to mention that the last hearing on the petition took place on July 6, 2018.