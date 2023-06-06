LHC disposes of petition for details of cases against Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking details of cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by Gauhar Bano Qureshi, a daughter of the PTI leader, and disposed of the matter in the light of a report submitted by Punjab police.

In its report, the Punjab police submitted that nine cases were registered against the PTI leader. The PTI leader was nominated in four cases in Lahore and five cases in Multan, it added.

Gauhar Bano had approached the court for provision of details of undisclosed or new cases lodged against his father since May 9.