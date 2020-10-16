UrduPoint.com
LHC Disposes Of Petitions Against Blockage Of Main Roads For PDM Rally Today

Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:15 PM

LHC disposes of petitions against blockage of main roads for PDM rally today

Local petitioners had earlier challenged the hurdles in the way of Opposition parties’ first power show in Gujranwala today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposed of petitions challenging blockage of main roads to stop Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) key rally in Gujranwala on Friday (today).

A LHC single bench took up the matter when it was informed that all hurdles in the way of PDM rally in Gujranwala were removed.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais appeared before the court, saying that the opposition parties have been allowed to hold peaceful protest.

“No PDM worker has been arrested so far,” said the top law officer while apprising the appellate court. At this, the court disposed of the petitions.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will begin today its series of protests against the PTI government on Friday with a power show in Gujranwala.

The first rally under the aegis of PDM—the alliance of all opposition parties—will be held at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala. The stage has been set and chairs have been installed.

According to the reports, the leaders of PML-N visited the site and observed the arrangements.

Party workers have also set on the journey for the rally which would be held later in the evening. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will leave for the venue from Jatti Umra in the afternoon.

She was expected to travel within old city via Shahdrah, Kamonki and Muridke then taking the Babu Sabu interchange to shift on to Band Road.

Eight welcome camps have been established at different points for Maryam Nawaz’s convoy.

