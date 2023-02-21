UrduPoint.com

LHC Disposes Of Petitions Against Removal Of Public Servants By Caretaker Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 12:01 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) larger bench on Monday disposed of petitions challenging appointments and removal of various public servants by the caretaker Punjab government.

The five member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership and others.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) counsel argued before the bench that the commission had ample powers under Article 218 of the constitution and judgements of the Apex Court to pass an appropriate order, if a particular grievance was raised against a particular person.

At this, the bench observed that it was hoped that the ECP would do the needful, in a fair and just manner, in case such material was placed before it.

Subsequently, the bench disposed of the petitions while observing that if such individual grievance was raised against a particular official of the provincial government before the ECP, it shall be at liberty to decide it after hearing all concerned.

