LHC disposes of petitions for banning protests, rallies on The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of petitions for a ban on protests and rallies at Mall Road, after the government presented a copy of the proposed new bill for the purpose.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petitions filed by Mall Road Traders Association and others against protests and sit-ins on The Mall while highlighting the people's woes and business activities marred by the continuous protests on the road.

A law officer on behalf of the provincial government presented a copy of proposed new bill, during the proceedings. He stated that under 'Punjab High-Security Zones (Establishment) Bill 2020', public rallies, sit-ins, protests and demonstrations would be restricted in the high security zones.

He submitted that the bill would be presented in Punjab assembly for approval after public hearing.

He said that under the proposed bill, the government could declare any area as a high security zone and there would be a complete ban on holding protests and rallies.

He submitted that separate areas would be reserved for protests and rallies and it would be necessary to get approval from deputy commissioner concerned for any gathering and rally.

The bill proposes maximum imprisonment of five years and a fine of Rs100,000 for conducting such activities, whether for political or other purposes, in the areas specified in the bill, he added.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petitions.