LHC Disposes Of Plea About Job Quota For Visually Impaired
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking the allocation of jobs to visually impaired individuals in accordance with the established quota policy, in view of a report by the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department.
The single bench, comprising Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed, heard the petition filed by a citizen.
During the proceedings, a law officer submitted a report from the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, confirming that the government had made an agreement with visually impaired individuals who had been protesting on Mall Road for the past few days. A copy of the agreement was also submitted to the court.
The court observed that if the demands are not fulfilled, the affected individuals retain the constitutional right to approach the court again.
Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in light of the report from the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department.
The petitioner had submitted that visually impaired individuals had not been granted the appropriate quota in government jobs and they were holding a protest on Mall Road. He urged the court to direct the relevant authorities to ensure that jobs are allocated to the visually impaired in accordance with the established quota policy.
