LHC disposes of plea after abductee found dead in train accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking the recovery of Muhammad Usman-Ullah Ditta after police confirmed in their report that he had died in a train accident.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Justice Aalia Neelum was informed that Ditta, earlier reported missing and believed abducted, had in fact fallen from a train on July 24, 2025, and died on the spot.

According to the police report, the unidentified body was initially declared unclaimed and buried in a local graveyard. Subsequent identification later confirmed the deceased as Muhammad Usman-Ullah Ditta.

Police told the court that extensive efforts were made for his recovery, including visits to parks, bus stands, railway stations, mortuaries, and Rescue 1122, as well as gathering information from various police stations. The abduction case had been registered at Data Darbar Police Station, Lahore.

The petition was filed by Parveen Akhtar, mother of the deceased, who had sought the recovery of her son and had nominated the Punjab IGP and Counter Crime Department (CCD) officials as respondents.

With the submission of the police report, the court disposed of the case.