LHC Disposes Of Plea Against Arrest Of Javed Latif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

LHC disposes of plea against arrest of Javed Latif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition challenging arrest of PML-N MNA Javed Latif,in the light of report submitted by inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petition filed by Munawar Latif, brother of Javed Latif , against the arrest, MNA Javed Latif was also produced before the court during the proceedings.

A report was submitted on behalf of the IGP at the start of proceedings,wherein it was stated that Township police had registered a case against Javed Latif over anti-state remarks and he was arrested as per law in connection with the case.

He submitted that Javed Latif was produced before a judicial magistrate who had remanded him in police custody till May 3 for investigation.

At this stage, the petitioner's counsel submitted that Javed Latif just recovered from coronavirus and pleaded with the court to allow home cooked food for him.

However, the court observed that Javed Latif was in police custody, therefore, the magistrate should be approach for the purpose.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in the light of report by the IGP.

The petitioner had submitted that Javed Latif was a MNA and he was arrested without getting approval from Speaker National Assembly.

He submitted that without fulfilling legal requirements, there was no justification for the arrest. He claimed that the CIA police had kept the MNA in illegally custody.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.

