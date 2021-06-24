LHC disposes of plea against delay in Lahore-Narowal road construction

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition filed against undue delay in construction of the Lahore-Narowal road after allocation of amount for the purpose in the budget.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition, filed by Shakargarh Bar Association and others.

A provincial law officer, on behalf of the Punjab government, submitted a report during the proceedings. He submitted that the amount for the road construction had been reserved in the provincial budget 2021-22 and after its approval from the Punjab Assembly, construction work would be started.

At this, the chief justice expressed satisfaction and observed that if the project was not implemented, the petitioners could again approach the court through a contempt petition.

Subsequently, the chief justice disposed of the petition in the light of the Punjab government's report.

The bar association pleaded that the Lahore-Narowal Road condition had deteriorated, but its construction had not been started so far. It had sought a direction for the authorities to complete the construction work without any delay.