LHC Disposes Of Plea Against Demolishing House Of Three Special Children

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

LHC disposes of plea against demolishing house of three special children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition against demolishing house of three special children in Johar Town by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The court directed the petitioner to approach the civil court where her suit of house was pending. The court observed that civil courts had all the powers and jurisdiction to redress the grievance of the petitioner.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard the petition filed by Surayya Bibi, mother of special children.

During the proceedings, the petitioner along with her three special children appeared before the court.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the LDA had partially demolished house of the petitioner despite civil court restraining order. He submitted that LDA took the step without issuing any show cause notice and now the LDA officials were threatening to get the house vacated.

The counsel pleaded with the court to stop respondents from getting the house vacated, besides action against the officials concerned.

