LHC Disposes Of Plea Against LLB Written Examination

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

LHC disposes of plea against LLB written examination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition against LLB written examination by the Punjab University (PU).

The court directed PU vice chancellor to hear the stance of the petitioner and decide the matter as per law.

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir heard the petition filed by a PU student Malik Ahmad Shamim.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that the PU issued schedule for written examinations of LLB despite the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed apprehension that students might be affected if they appeared at examination centres for the purpose.

He submitted that online examination method had been adopted by many countries but the university decided otherwise.

He pleaded with the court to set aside PU step of holding written examination of LLB at centres.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, directed PU vice chancellor for deciding the matter as per law after hearing stance of petitioner, besides disposing of the matter.

