LHC Disposes Of Plea Against MDCAT

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition challenging the step of not fixing a single date for Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

The court directed Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to decide the issue after hearing the stance of the petitioner.

Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed heard the petition, filed by a female student, Khush Bakhat.

A counsel for the petitioner argued that the PMC announced conducting MDCAT at different dates from August 30 to Sept 30. He submitted that some students would get 30 days and others would get 60 days for MDCAT preparation whereas all students should get equal time and opportunity for the purpose.

She submitted that the step was a violation of fundamental rights. She pleaded with the court to set aside the step and stop the PMC from holding the test till the final decision of the petition.

However, the PMC counsel raised objections on maintainability of the petition, during the proceedings. He submitted that the petitioner did not challenge the PMC law and admission test's dates were set as per the commission rules. He submitted that different dates were set for the admission test due to Covid-19 SOPs and choice of students.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the matter and directed PMC to decide the same after hearing stance of the petitioner.

