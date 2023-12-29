Open Menu

LHC Disposes Of Plea Against Sanam Javed's Detention

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 11:34 PM

LHC disposes of plea against Sanam Javed's detention

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition challenging the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf social media activist Sanam Javed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition challenging the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf social media activist Sanam Javed.

The court disposed of the matter after a law officer submitted that the deputy commissioner had withdrawn orders for detention of Sanam Javed and submitted a notification in this regard.

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by the father of the PTI activist.

The petitioner had submitted that the deputy commissioner Lahore had issued notification for detention of his daughter for 30-days under section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. He submitted that the detention orders were issued in violation of the law and pleaded with the court to set aside them.

