LHC Disposes Of Plea Against Use Of Slogan "Corona Se Darna Nahi Larna Hai"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition, challenging use of slogan "Corona se darna nahi larna hai" in public service messages by tv channels, newspapers and social media in fight against coronavirus, after being withdrawn.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Advocate Salman Idrees.

During Wednesday proceedings, a law officer on behalf of the Federal government submitted a reply to the petition. He submitted that the federal government had changed the slogan and it had been replaced with "Corona Waba Hai, Ahtiyat Jis Ki Shifa Hai".

He submitted that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had issued a notification in this regard.

At this, the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition, saying that needful had been done.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in the light of statements of the parties.

The petitioner had argued that the use of the slogan "Corona se darna nahi larna hai" was not only inappropriatebut also un-Islamic. However, TV channels, newspapers and media were using the slogan in public service messages. He pleaded with the court to impose ban on use of the slogan.