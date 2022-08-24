UrduPoint.com

LHC Disposes Of Plea Filed By PML-N MPAs For Record Of Cases

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 09:50 PM

LHC disposes of plea filed by PML-N MPAs for record of cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and other PML-N MPAs against non-provision of record of the cases registered against them.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem heard the petition filed by the PML-N MPAs.

During the proceedings, DSP Mian Tanvir on behalf of police appeared in response to the court orders and presented a record of the cases against the petitioners.

The court was apprised that Qila Gujjar Singh police had registered two cases against Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari and MPA Rana Mashhood.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition, in the light of the police report.

The petitioners had submitted that they had approached respondents for provision of details of the cases but all in vain. They pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to provide details of the cases, besides stopping respondents from arresting them in politically motivated cases.

