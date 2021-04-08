UrduPoint.com
LHC Disposes Of Plea For Implementation Of SC Orders To Restore Local Governments

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

LHC disposes of plea for implementation of SC orders to restore local governments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking implementation of the Supreme Court's orders for restoration of local governments, after being withdrawn.

Justice Masood Abid Naqvi heard the petition filed by Lord Mayor Lahore Col (retd) Mubashar and others.

A counsel for the petitioners submitted that as per the apex court's orders, the local governments in Punjab had not been restored and pleaded the court to issue directions for their implementation.

However,a provincial law officer argued that the petition was not maintainable as the the apex court had heard and decided the matter. The petitioners should have approached the apex court for implementation of its orders and not the Lahore High Court, he added. He requested with the court to dismiss it.

At this stage, the petitioners sought permission for withdrawing the petition.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition for being withdrawn..

