UrduPoint.com

LHC Disposes Of Plea For Removing Imran Khan As Party Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 09:10 PM

LHC disposes of plea for removing Imran Khan as party chief

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition seeking directions to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as party chief after declaring it as infructuous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition seeking directions to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as party chief after declaring it as infructuous.

The three-member bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition filed by Advocate Muhammad Afaq.

During the proceedings, the petitioner-counsel argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and he had no legal standing to continue as PTI chairman. He requested the court to issue directions for removing Imran Khan from the office of PTI chairman and order the party to appoint a new chairman.

However, the LHC chief justice observed that the petition had apparently become infructuous as the ECP had taken notice of the matter and initiated proceedings by issuing a notice to the PTI chairman.

The petitioner-counsel contended that his petition had not become infructuous yet and requested the bench to hear his arguments after taking up another connected petition filed by Muhammad Jabir Abbas Khan, a voter of NA-95 constituency, against the disqualification of Imran Khan, challenging the legitimacy of Section 137(4) of the Elections Act 2017 invoked by the ECP to de-seat the former premier.

At this, the chief justice addressed the Jabir Abbas's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique and remarked that the petition had also become infructuous as Imran Khan had himself approached the court in the matter.

To which, the petitioner's counsel admitted that Imran Khan had also challenged his disqualification and it was pending before a single bench.

He sought court's permission to withdraw the petition, which was duly granted.

Subsequently, the court dismissed as withdrawn the petition filed by Jabir Abbas and disposed of the petition for removing Imran Khan as party head after declaring the same as infructuous.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Same 2017 From Court NA-95

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance holds first session of Corpora ..

Ministry of Finance holds first session of Corporate Tax Public Awareness Progra ..

26 minutes ago
 Saned in 2022 contributes to sustainability of Sha ..

Saned in 2022 contributes to sustainability of Sharjah projects

26 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai issues new destinations guide with a r ..

Brand Dubai issues new destinations guide with a range of sports and fitness act ..

41 minutes ago
 US House to Vote on Rules for 118th Congress Follo ..

US House to Vote on Rules for 118th Congress Following McCarthy Concessions to C ..

52 seconds ago
 UK Considering Possibility of Supplying Challenger ..

UK Considering Possibility of Supplying Challenger 2 Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

55 seconds ago
 UN Security Council Extends Cross-Border Aid Deliv ..

UN Security Council Extends Cross-Border Aid Delivery to Syria by 6 Months

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.