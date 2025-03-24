LHC Disposes Of Plea To Transfer Model Town Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition seeking the transfer of trial proceedings in the Model Town incident to another anti-terrorism court, ruling that the request had become ineffective.
The court observed that the judge previously handling the case had already been transferred, rendering further proceedings on the petition unnecessary.
LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Jawad Hamid.
The petitioner stated that Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s complaint regarding the Model Town incident was being heard by an anti-terrorism court. He had expressed concerns over the impartiality of the presiding judge and requested that the case be shifted to another court.
