LHC Disposes Of PTI's Petition For Minar-e-Pakistan Rally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s petition seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22, following a report submitted by the district administration.
The single bench comprising Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition, filed by PTI leader Akmal Bari.
During the proceedings, a provincial law officer presented a report and notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore, which cited security concerns as the reason for rejecting the rally request.
According to the notification, recent terrorist attacks, including an assault on Bannu Cantonment and an attack on the Jaffer Express, posed a significant security threat.
The report also referenced a specific threat alert, warning that Fitna al-Khawarij had trained 76 terrorists who could potentially target Pakistan.
Following the report’s submission, the court disposed of the petition, stating that the DC had already denied permission for the rally. The court added that if the petitioner wished to challenge the decision, he could do so through the appropriate legal channels.
