Open Menu

LHC Disposes Of Qaisara Elahi's Plea For Electoral Symbol

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea for electoral symbol

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by Qaisara Elahi, the wife of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for allotment of a electoral symbol.

The court directed the returning officer concerned to decide the plea for electoral symbol in accordance with law.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad heard the petition filed by Qaisara Elahi for the allotment of the symbol.

Qaisara Elahi had submitted that the LHC accepted his nomination papers for NA-64 and PP-32 but she had not been allotted any electoral symbol yet. She submitted that no candidate had been allotted symbol of "peacock" in both Constituencies and pleaded with the court to issue directions for allotment of "Peacock" electoral symbol.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Lahore High Court Punjab Wife Court Nomination Papers NA-64 PP-32

Recent Stories

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

2 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

2 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

3 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

4 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

5 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

5 hours ago
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

5 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

5 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

6 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

6 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

6 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan