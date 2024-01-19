LHC Disposes Of Qaisara Elahi's Plea For Electoral Symbol
Published January 19, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by Qaisara Elahi, the wife of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for allotment of a electoral symbol.
The court directed the returning officer concerned to decide the plea for electoral symbol in accordance with law.
Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad heard the petition filed by Qaisara Elahi for the allotment of the symbol.
Qaisara Elahi had submitted that the LHC accepted his nomination papers for NA-64 and PP-32 but she had not been allotted any electoral symbol yet. She submitted that no candidate had been allotted symbol of "peacock" in both Constituencies and pleaded with the court to issue directions for allotment of "Peacock" electoral symbol.
