RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Friday expressed annoyance over the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, for issuance of arrest warrants against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over an incorrect statement.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench disposed of a petition filed by the Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah after ACE, Punjab, statement for not arresting him in an alleged graft case.

The Justice asked the Director General ACE Nadeem Sarwar whether he wanted to arrest Rana Sana or not, to which DG ACE told the Court that ACE did not wish to apprehend Rana Sana. After the DG, ACE statement, the LHC Justice disposed of the petition filed by Rana Sanaullah.Rana Sanaullah and his lawyers were also present in the Court.