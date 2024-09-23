LHC Disposes Of Salman Akram Raja's Plea Against Possible Arrest
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja against his possible arrest, in light of a statement by an Additional Inspector General (AIG) Punjab.
The single bench, comprising Justice Abid Hussain Chattha, conducted proceedings on the petition filed by the PTI leader, during which the AIG Punjab appeared. The AIG informed the court that the arrest of Salman Akram Raja was not required in any case.
Following this, the court disposed of the petition based on the AIG's statement.
Salman Akram Raja had approached the court over concerns about his possible arrest. He submitted that cases were being registered against him, but their details were not being provided. He requested the court to summon records of both known and unknown cases and restrain the police from arresting him.
It is pertinent to mention that during the previous hearing, the court had ordered the police not to arrest Salman Akram Raja until September 23 (Monday).
