LHC disposes of Sh Rashid plea against ACE summons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition, filed by former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, challenging summons by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in a land sale inquiry.

The court disposed of the petition in the light of a statement of ACE Assistant Director Nazia Hussain, who told the court that the allegations did not prove to the extent of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in the inquiry.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the petition, filed by Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

The former minister had challenged summons by ACE in the land sale inquiry, submitting that he entered into the sale agreement of the land, measuring 149 kanals, situated in district Attock, for Rs 670 million, with a private housing society, named Royal Residencia (Pvt) Limited.

He submitted that he received Rs100 million in advance only whereas the process for sale of land in question had not been completed yet. He submitted that the land was in his possession and its 80 per cent sale amount had still to be received from the purchaser. The owner of Royal Residencia was not paying the outstanding amount, he added.

He submitted that the land had been declared in income tax returns and he did not violate any law by selling the land, while requesting to set aside the summons.