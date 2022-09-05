UrduPoint.com

LHC Disposes Of Sh Rashid Plea Against ACE Summons

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 04:40 PM

LHC disposes of Sh Rashid plea against ACE summons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition, filed by former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, challenging summons by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in a land sale inquiry.

The court disposed of the petition in the light of a statement of ACE Assistant Director Nazia Hussain, who told the court that the allegations did not prove to the extent of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in the inquiry.

The single bench comprising Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the petition, filed by Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

The former minister had challenged summons by ACE in the land sale inquiry, submitting that he entered into the sale agreement of the land, measuring 149 kanals, situated in district Attock, for Rs 670 million, with a private housing society, named Royal Residencia (Pvt) Limited.

He submitted that he received Rs100 million in advance only whereas the process for sale of land in question had not been completed yet. He submitted that the land was in his possession and its 80 per cent sale amount had still to be received from the purchaser. The owner of Royal Residencia was not paying the outstanding amount, he added.

He submitted that the land had been declared in income tax returns and he did not violate any law by selling the land, while requesting to set aside the summons.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Punjab Interior Minister Sale Rashid Attock Muslim From Agreement Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

47 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

48 minutes ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

2 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

3 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.